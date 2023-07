Dear Justo,

Just to say to you and the staff that all of you are doing great.

The articles are well written and very interesting. They cover the Key Biscayne news very well. Our first reading every Wednesday morning is the Islander News.

Congratulations to all, keep it up!

Sincerely,

Mayita and Jorge Blanco

P.S. I continue to be optimistic. At 95, I am getting a 2-year subscription. I am planning to read all the issues.