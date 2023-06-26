Reader appreciative of good samaritans after dog attack

A shout-out to Scott and Paola, who represent the decency I’d like to expect from people but don’t always see.

When they drove by and saw me splayed on the side of the road after my leashed dog was attacked by an unleashed dog, they immediately pulled over and offered help to this complete stranger - Thank you, Scott and Paola.

Your kindness is deeply appreciated, and I hope next time our paths cross, I will be standing upright and can extend a hand of thanks rather than one needing help off the ground.

And to the owner of the dog who left a puncture wound in the side of my dog's face, shame on you for leaving the scene, for not checking on me or my dog, to say nothing of compensating for the injury.

The best and worst of the world we live in, side-by-side.

Kathie Klarreich