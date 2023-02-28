Please attend the Tuesday Zoning Workshop and be prepared to share your observations and concerns.

Venting in (social media) chats does not make Council or Administration address issues that impact us. Let’s get knowledgeable in the Village present code – and how buildings such as St. Agnes got approved.

What Vision 2040 has in mind would certainly change our Village. If you care for the “Village way of life,” you need to get educated and involved.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Key Biscayne Community Center’s Lighthouse Room.

Ceci Sanchez

