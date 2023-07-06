Reader expresses strong objection to #kbvotes column

Dear Justo,

I am reading the current edition of the Islander and have come across the Opinion page with the piece on abortion rights. I take extreme offense to this subject being in the Islander. I understand you and your business partners decided to print it. The Islander is a family paper for the residents of Key Biscayne, not a platform for political commentary on abortion or any other subject that is so politically controversial and personal.

How dare you decide to print this very volatile subject in our community paper, especially during the 4th of July weekend.

In the future, please keep your personal opinions to yourself and show respect to this community by avoiding such inappropriate pieces for a local community paper read by parents and children. This subject is on the news constantly, all national newspapers, TV shows. It does not need to be covered in The Islander. There are many more subjects you can cover offering joy and wisdom to your readers. All you have done is stir up trouble and cause dissension among readers.

In the future, please follow the KISS principle. Keep it sweet and simple.

Kathryn Johnson

Editor’s Note. This is in response to the #kbvotes column published in the June 29 Islander News edition titled “17.5 million women of reproductive age live under restrictive abortion laws.” The opinions expressed by guest columnists, commentaries, editorial cartoons and Letters to the Editor do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Islander News or Islander Media Group, Inc., its employees or officers.