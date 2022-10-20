Reader feels Mendia’s commentary was ‘troublesome’ and ‘disrespectful’

Dear voters of Key Biscayne,

I would like to share some serious concerns about the opinion by Dr. Mendia published in the Islander News on October 13.

I find his words very troublesome because he is a former Vice Mayor of Key Biscayne, current Vice Chair of the 2040 Vision Plan, and he openly endorses five of Council candidates. The paper also published opinions by Dr. Kelly and Mr. Segurola, both previous Council members. Their opposing views were presented in an objective, factual and explicit historical context.

On the other hand, Dr. Mendia's arguments were a totally political narrative. The words "fear" and "fear mongering" are repeatedly used, and in doing so demeans the intentions of political opponents – and our ability, as voters, to discern.

We, well-educated and mature voters in Key Biscayne, weigh options based on understanding and analyzing options; we do not need "coaching" to arrive at intelligent decisions that fit our principles and desires for a hard-earned way of life. Unfortunately, this time, we have been forced to make an extra effort to learn about underlying issues, and to identify the hollow politics and false pretenses used by some current Council members and candidates to justify errors and/or explain breaches of trust.

It is extremely troubling to read Dr. Mendia's statements like "....the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key.... are controlled by the city and county, and there is little that any one person in KB, mayor or not, can do to affect what happens there."

This is deeply disheartening, to say the least. I understand now why we did not know about the dealings for privatization that went on for years. It also makes us question why a former Mayor and member of the Virginia Key Advisory Board "was unaware" (his words) of plans to build a homeless encampment on said site.

Again, Mr. Mendia's words, "There is not going to be a homeless encampment on VK. Continuing to say so at this time is "fear mongering." Referring to the Charter Amendment (I guess he was referring to #4), he goes on to write "Using fear about overdevelopment and increased density is at best dishonest, if not plain malicious.....That is fear mongering."

As a professor of Organizational Behavior, Organizational Consultation, Conflict Resolution, and related courses for undergraduate and graduate students for over 20 years, I have researched, consulted on and taught the indisputable requirements: Have a clear mission, criteria and protocol to follow. Identify clear goals, objectives and deadlines when hiring consultants, putting forth RFP's, granting contracts, choosing vendors, implementing, progress evaluating, documenting, assessing, et. al. Have all of this readily available for revision/adjustments as needed, and possible auditing.

Those requirements should apply to all services, from Community Center and sports programs to maintenance of public spaces and policing duties.

I will address another troublesome statement in Dr. Mendia's submission: "And anyone who attempts to mislead our community with false assertions about our Vision Plan and our Charter Amendment process should be disqualified from holding office." That, of course, would have included both Mr. Segurola and Dr. Kelly. It is offensive, disrespectful and insulting; it is, in fact, intimidation leading to censorship. Is this what Amendment 5 is intended for? Give the Council the power to choose who can or cannot serve our community?

Let me convey a sentiment that is prevalent among all residents of Key Biscayne: We deeply appreciate the volunteer service that the mayor and Council members offer to the Village. For residents like me, our concerns are valid and well founded; they are not the product of propaganda or "fear mongering." We want to maintain density as is. Giving up the right we gained in 2007 would be the end to our ability to decide/control our way of life.

Amendment 4 would mean potential redevelopment of the entry block, Crandon, Galen, Sunrise, East Enid, Ocean Drive, Fernwood, Le Phare, Esplanade, Seaview and Grapetree.

We want prioritization, transparency, fiscal responsibility, specific action plans and timely disclosure of the pending projects that affect our daily lives: undergrounding utilities, beach nourishment and flooding. May I add the rarely mentioned Virginia Key processing plant, and the resulting detection of bacteria in our beaches. And, we must be a part of the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key, not bystanders. We have fought too much, for too long, to sit back and watch others decide how we manage our daily lives and protect our families.

I thank Islander News for this publication

Best regards,

Josefina (Josie) Valdes-Hurtado