What is happening with Pommodori’s customer service and pizza? A closed store. That’s what I found at 7 p.m. last Tuesday when I went to pick up the pizza I ordered online.

Through the dark windows, I could see my name and the words “New Online Order” on the abandoned cash register. The sign on the door read “Open.”

My son had surgery that day and had been promised whatever dinner he chose. To quote the 8-year-old, “I was severely disappointed in their customer service.”

That’s just sad.

Carly Roessler