Kudos to the Islander News for two outstanding articles last week.

I especially appreciated the article by MAST Academy senior and Islander News intern, Alexandra Fadel. Her thorough analysis of the pending “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Tallahassee was thoughtful and well-reasoned. She will go far!

The second article was about our beloved Dick Vernon, so well written by Bill Durham and Catherine Malinin Dunn. I don’t go back as far as Dick, but 50 years ago when we arrived in 1972, the post office was a little back window in the back of Vernon’s, and the soda fountain served up the best chocolate milkshakes I’ve ever had! It was a sad day when it was replaced by a BlockBuster Video store.

Allene Nicholson