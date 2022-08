I am a 30-plus year resident of the Key, and I was an accomplished cyclist. But I would never dream of riding here.

The endless road construction, coupled with the visual signage pollution relating to the concierge treatment police are giving a handful of pack cyclists – at the expense of toll paying motorists, as the police then setting up speed traps (I guess to pay for it) – begs the question: Is this turning into Mayberry?

Tom Halley