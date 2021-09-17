Editor’s note: The Village has created an email address -- for residents to send questions in anticipation of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and County staff at 6 p.m. on September 22: RickenbackerRFP@keybiscayne.fl.gov. These questions were sent to the Village and shared with Islander News

Question 1, for County engineers and staff. Does the Bear Cut Bridge need to be replaced?

According to the County’s own inspections, the under-seabed pilings are deteriorating and because of cost, only eight out of 400 pilings were inspected in 2013. Repairs to the Bear Cut Bridge, which finished in 2014, were estimated to “extend the life of the bridge by 20 years.” It has been 7 years already and some estimates indicate that just getting construction permits can take us until 2026. So my question is: How soon does the Bear Cut Bridge need to be replaced? How much longer will this bridge last? How long will a replacement project take?

Question 2. So, is the Rickenbacker safe? Not long ago my brother Hector was run over by a driver on the Rickenbacker. My business partner, Livio Gazzini, had been run over twice. Both suffered severe bodily injuries, luckily they escaped death. I think that the Rickenbacker, with no physical division between the cars and bikes, contributes to the fateful statistic of cycling fatalities. I am of the opinion that one accident is one too many. We know that mixing riders and drivers on the Rickenbacker can result in a deadly accident any time. So, is the Rickenbacker safe? How can we improve safety on the Rickenbacker causeway? Is it a matter of better enforcement of existing laws? Do we need a physical separation between cyclists and drivers? Will riders comply and use the dedicated bicycle roadways? Or will they continue to use the road despite the risks involved? What to do?

Question 3. An invitation. I would like you to extend an invitation for Director Eulois Cleckley to participate in the town hall meeting.

Mr. Eulois Cleckley serves as the Director and CEO of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) for Miami-Dade County. According to its website, the Department engineers, constructs and maintains the County's roads, bridges, canals, sidewalks, street signs, pavement markings, traffic signals, street lights and stormwater drainage facilities.

Juan Santaella