Good morning,

I know Ceci Sanchez has been in touch with you about Village Zoning, spot variances, and a recent cement curb that was privately built by a developer at 210 and 220 Cypress Drive.

I’m also a Cypress Drive resident, and seeing what the developer did, I inquired with the Village about putting a similar curb in front of my home two houses away, at my own expense.

I was told No. This is both confusing and alarming and it raises questions about the work practices of our KB Village officials.

I’m happy to share more photos and correspondence if you’d like.

Have a great day!

Nancy Levitt Davis