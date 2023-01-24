Reaves column on family squabbles results in exchange with reader

Editor’s note: Below is an exchange between Islander News contributor H. Frances Reaves and reader Valeria Mastelli regarding Reaves’ recent islander News article titled “Best in the long run to put differences aside and work through family rifts”

Dear Frances:

Your article on today's Islander News makes so much sense. The people I know with a lot of money all had or are having family squabbles because of a lot of money or properties involved; however not one of them would advertise publicly their problems, unlike the English prince.

I bet if he were from a much less powerful family he would not vent his grudges on TV, newspapers and now a book. Whatever grudge he might have had with his father and brother, he's just proving he's not up to his family reputation nor to his own self image. I also believe that the wife has something to do with it.

Valeria Mastelli

Valeria:

Thank you for sharing your opinion.

I have watched many families “air their dirty laundry” in public. The minute a lawsuit is filed, it becomes public… including Joe Robbie, Barron Hilton, Andrew Windsor, King Charles' younger brother, and many others.

I tend to agree that we have an overdose of Harry and Meghan presently, but let’s not forget, King Charles started this by asking Diana to marry him, then leaving her to the care of the Institution and having a very long affair with Camilla, now Queen Consort.

This is nothing compared to the Kennedy men, who had lots of lovers, killed a woman (Mary Jo Kopechne), and never had to pay for their crimes. Reminds me of King Charles — not sure he’s a great example as a father or King.

Amazingly, those without money or no less discreet!