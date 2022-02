Editor’s note: This letter was shared with H. Frances Reaves in relation to her article, “Do for the Elders as you would do for children – help them, if needed.” published in the January 27 issue of Islander News

Do for Elders.

Great article! Very thoughtful and profound. As the 63-year-old son of a 92-year-old mom in good shape, I appreciate your articles.

Alex Cobo