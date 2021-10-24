Unfortunately, Monday night (10/11/21) I had to exit Key Biscayne. I left my house at 7:15 p.m., passed the tolls at 8 p.m., then it took us 45 minutes to traverse seven miles. It was chaos.

We encountered over a dozen Miami-Dade County police cruisers with their lights on and officers inside air-conditioned cars, but that was it. There was an event at the Marine Stadium with no maintenance of the traffic.

Revelers were crossing the grassy median on foot and in cars. Cars were using the green bicycle lane as a regular lane to try to access the Marine Stadium parking lot, which was full. Most other parking lots were also full. They were abandoning/parking their cars alongside the Causeway. To add insult to injury, in frustration I called the VKB Police Department. They told me that the City of Miami had jurisdiction and they had been there earlier and had left.

Not one City of Miami Police cruiser was on sight.

It culminated with an accident that closed the Causeway, and it was not completely cleared until the next morning.

Is this scenario what we will face in the future? If Miami-Dade County cannot coordinate with the City of Miami, imagine a Causeway under the control of a private concessioner, which has a primary goal of maximizing revenues from its venues.

Miami-Dade County must rescind their current RFP and start all over again.

Maybe the stakeholders have some input into it this time!

Servando M. Parapar