Record high temperatures threaten way of life in Florida

Heat advisories for Floridians are nothing new, but the recent record-high temperatures are affecting more than our summer cookouts. Florida's most treasured resource, the ocean, is facing the greatest risk.

A research buoy in Manatee Bay, MNBF1, recorded a world record 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit water temperature. Comparable to your hot tub, these temperatures are devastating ecosystems, endangering our communities, and threatening Florida's economy. Driven by climate change, trends of warming waters lead to an increase in harmful algal blooms and the severity of storms. They can also destroy reefs, seagrass beds, and estuaries. These impacts threaten to cripple Florida's world-famous fishing industry.

As a resident of Florida, I urge our congressional representatives to prioritize the passage of bipartisan climate solutions like tripling our energy transmission capacity and implementing a carbon fee and dividend. Such policies put Floridians first and ensure our livelihoods. Preventing climate change's most drastic consequences requires change now, not adaptation later.

The future of our beaches, fish, ocean-based economy, and yes, beachside barbeques, rely on immediate action.

Sincerely,

Jay Aguilera