Reduce Key Biscayne’s millage rate

According to Pedro Garcia, Miami-Dade County’s property appraiser, Key Biscayne’s total 2022 preliminary taxable base before new construction climbed from $8,269,000,000 in 2021 to $9,096,000,000 in 2022 or a 10% increase of almost $83 million.

With an existing millage rate of 3.1533 this taxable base increase will bring more than $2.6 million of revenue, or over 7.3% of the existing budget.

We know that taxing authorities start with expenditures, what it will cost us. They think of the tax as a “filler.” I believe now is the time to reverse course, to adjust our expenditures to our revenue == especially now that, with no action by anybody, we are collecting more than seven percent of our budget.

Mr. Garcia said: “I am concerned for the average homeowner. With an increase of almost $83 million in taxable value most homeowners will see an increase in property taxes. I urge all taxing authorities to reduce their millage rates to help the average homeowner.”

A small reduction of 3% in the tax rate can make the difference between a tax increase and no increase for homeowners.

This additional revenue will more than pay for ALL the desired initiatives.

Ed Sanchez