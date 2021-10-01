We used to have a saying in summer stock theater that I may have first heard from Sammy Davis, Jr.: "There is always going to be the occasional bad show and occasionally a bad audience. You just hope both never show up on the same night."

As opposed to Commissioner Regalado's previous lightly attended “one-woman show" here, last week’s performance opened with an ensemble cast of A-list county all-stars, department directors, budget staff, attorneys, and even the de facto county manager playing to a standing room only crowd.

The show started with the usual technical glitches, then seemed to go downhill from there. The customarily subdued Key Biscayne audience quickly tired of what they felt was an over-rehearsed and one-dimensional storyline. That's when things got ugly. I won't say the show went completely off the rails, audience members who stayed after the train wreck said it was time well spent, nonetheless.

As for the commissioner, she has promised to re-work her script and invited the audience to her next Z Plan performance on Oct. 5 at her regular commission chambers venue in County Hall. Unfortunately, it's a Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. showtime, far from KB, which in this case, may be a welcome relief for the entire cast.

Charles Collins