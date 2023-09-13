Release of detailed budget raises questions about being prepared to act

A more detailed Village budget has been posted, but only five days before the First Budget hearing. As far as I know, none of the council members are retired except for the mayor. Is that sufficient time for them and the public to review the budget?

Upcoming projects: Yes, some workshops explaining individual projects have been held. Yet, they had no relation to each other, even though there was a direct relation among them. They all require substantial street construction, affecting traffic and access to services.

Hurricane and flood management: Thousands of dollars for planning documents and, in many cases, no guarantee it will resolve the problem. Are we the only island or country that floods? Is there no research on other similar areas?

The residents believe in a "dry" Key Biscayne. We are a low-level island. We are going to flood. Note the Sept. 7 Islander News article by Councilmember Fernando Vazquez: How "dry" do we want the Island, and at what cost?

Underground electric: Has there been any research on why the City of Coral Gables did not have to pay for the project? A clear explanation is needed. How will the project relate to other projects with minimum disruption? What’s the cost – Village versus state/federal funds? Does the Village cost a loan? What’s the cost of the loan?

Those asking questions are not "fear-mongers," or "do not understand,” or "senile." They are college-educated professional executives with many different levels of expertise and many years of experience. Many are longtime residents and have voluntarily served for the benefit of our community in more than one committee or elected Village position.

Regarding the usual Council attitude that voters choose their candidates so the candidates would speak for them – neither the magnitude of the proposed projects nor the amount of money required nor an increase in taxes should be decided by seven people with no resident input.

Always Sincerely,

Julie S. Alvarez