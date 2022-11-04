Research convinced her to throw support behind Charter Amendments

As the election season heated up, I started hearing concerns over the proposed Charter Amendments in the community. I am someone who likes to understand the issues when I vote, so I decided to get more information.

I have attended three separate information sessions hosted by members of the Charter Revision Commission, who explained each amendment, why the amendments were proposed, and addressed the concerns brewing in the community.

It is clear to me that the Charter Revision Commission, composed of Key Biscayners who care about this community, my neighbors, worked hard and were guided by best practices in municipal government. The goal is a more efficient and transparent government able to tackle the infrastructure projects needed to protect our community.

The Amendment that has resulted in the most controversy is Amendment 4, which would allow Council to amend land development regulations – our zoning code – via a super-majority vote. Zoning codes are technical and complicated, amending such a document via referendum makes no sense. I have come to the conclusion that the fears of over-development are unfounded since there are sufficient protections in both the Master Comprehensive Plan and our charter to prevent this from happening.

I want to make sure our community is able to address our real challenges – sea level rise and flooding – and will be voting yes on the Charter Amendments.

Silvia Bermudez