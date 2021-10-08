I was startled when I read the article titled “Former resident of The Towers sues.”

It verges on the ridiculous. I have been a resident of The Towers since 1996 and have many friends here who are Jewish and have never had a twinge of discrimination. Nor do I know anyone here of any religion who has been discriminated against. It troubles me that a fine publication like The Islander News would publish such an article without first reaching out to check on the other side of the story.

In these days of “fake news” I would think that a responsible publication would want to verify its information before publishing it.

Charlotte Frank