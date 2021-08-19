I must say, Raquel Regalado’s one-woman show last Thursday night at “The Village Town Hall” was most entertaining.

Having spent many years as a lighting designer for Broadway musicals, I still enjoy a good song and dance.

The book runs long at over two hours and tends to wander, losing the audience at times, and the short third act, “Secret P3,” needs a complete rewrite to be plausible. But her personal performance carries the show.

Despite a few technical flaws, her timing, humor and delivery was as impeccable as her footwork -- reflecting the decades of family training she’s had as a performer.

Two thumbs up.

Charles Collins