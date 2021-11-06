Hi Justo,

Following up regarding the retirement party for Mrs. Darlene Durant.

At the school, Marie Tere Rojas gave her a proclamation from Miami-Dade County public schools, and the Key Biscayne police and Miami-Dade County school police, who gave Mrs. Durant a ride around the school waving at all the students and faculty that gathered at KB K-8 Center.

Her nephew Antonio Lowery, whom she raised, surprised her with his Miami Dade County school police unit. Principal Coto also presented her with a plaque.

At the party that followed at the Beach Club, where over 200 kids, parents and community members came out to say goodbye, Mrs. Silvia Tarafa and Dr. Ana Rasco (both former principals at the school) said a few words.

Mayor Mike Davey and Council member McCormick read a draft Proclamation that she will be given Nov. 16 (at the Council meeting).

Mrs. Durant was taken to the Beach Club from the school in a procession of a KBFD fire truck and KB police cars, with sirens going all to the party.

I want to thank Sgt. Marty, Officer Nieves, KB Police, Chief Lang and the KB Fire Department, Officer Antonio Lowery her nephew) and the community for making Mrs. Durant’s retirement so memorable.

The community is raising money to give Mrs. Durant her lifelong dream of going to Hawaii. To contribute, go to gofund.me/03534225

Terry Oliva