In an Islander letter last year, rockstar litigator and renowned political guru Eugene Stearns took partial credit for coining the term CAVE. I can’t remember what tortured word play Gene came up with for CAVE as the pejorative acronym for his opposition, but given the man's eloquence and intellect it’s clear he didn’t give it much thought. I guess he felt the traditional term, “political gadfly,” wasn't expressive enough.

Fast forward to last week. A Stearns disciple, Dr. Mendia, resurrected the acronym in the Islander. Mendia, as a cheerleader of the successful blank check bond initiative, is taking exception to a little legal look-see under the hood of the impressive political machine used in his triumphant 11th hour, $100 million bond marketing campaign.

The issue with Mendia's narrative technique is he is reduced to name calling opponents with made up words -- a sure sign he has exhausted the intellectual argument. I’m no lawyer, but the optics are that “the lady doth protest too much methinks.”

Charles Collins