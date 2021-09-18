This plan is beyond common sense and comprehension, and with all due respect, an insult to even a minimum intelligence of residents -- not only Key Biscayne but all those interested in this matter.

A child can stand on the edge of the Rickenbacker Causeway, anywhere along its length, any time of day and night during the week, and realize the constant flow of traffic, not even considering weekends and MAST academy. Benefit to cyclists above cars? Please!

Did anyone proposing this plan think that cars were going to remain at present volume or disappear?

Retail and food establishments along the Causeway? Unbelievable! Even now, parking is being controlled. Making the public pay for a private enterprise profit caused by government laziness to manage?

Is there no end to the constant “sucking” of money for the bureaucracy?

Leave the very few parks and causeways alone -- the only open quiet spaces for residents to decompress.

I cannot even close “respectfully.” There is no respect from Miami-Dade County for its residents and those at Key Biscayne, a donor community.

Julie S. Alvarez