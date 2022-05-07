I know that each and every one who was acquainted with Ron will miss him terribly. He was taken from us much too soon.

I had the pleasure and honor of knowing Ron from the early 70s when he was “The Good Earth” up until his days as a firefighter and bee keeper – not only his own hives, but three in my yard that he installed and tended. He was such a caring man, always friendly and willing to help out with any project. Among many other helpful acts, he rescued and repaired a lovely wooden bench from a trash pile, donated and fitted leaves for my table from another and supplied me with honey harvested from my hives.

He and Victoria always were welcoming friends to their front porch for a glass of wine, beer or a glass of cold water. Thanks Ron, for being such a treasure to me and this community. We will miss you greatly!

Allene Nicholson