Rotary president offers thanks for donations to Liberty City garden project

Dear Editor,

As the current president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, I feel I must share with our community the wonderful work that our Key Biscayne Rotary Club did in raising over $7,000 from our members, from our Key Biscayne community, and from donors outside our island – all to benefit the Vegetable Garden Project being done by theClub in conjunction with the Liberty City Rotary Club and the Tacolcy Center.

I want to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of our Key Biscayne Rotary Club to the charitable hearts of our members and of the donors who contributed to this noble and worthy project during the Give Miami Day.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our project is one step closer to becoming a reality to the benefit of the families and their children living in Liberty City.

Patricia Romano