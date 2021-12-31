I moved to KB in 1983 and one nice habit I noticed is that everyone that I would encounter while walking or in a store would say hi or hello or good morning or good evening. In the past 15 years this has completely changed.

I walk every day and nobody – I mean nobody – ever acknowledges my salute. Young and old people either are talking on their cell phones or simply ignore me. An immigrant myself, I feel like saying that this could be because of the major shift in the KB population.

What a pity. The natural beauty of the island creates a sense of beauty and harmony that can easily call for a smile.

Valeria Mastelli