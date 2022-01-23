ltr to the editor

Is this an interesting subject to write a story about? It would cover the following points:

  1. Getting a 2040 plan is in “troubled waters.”

  2. No headway.

  3. 20 years out is easy to brush aside.

  4. A difficult job. (re: “KB Improvement Planning ‘22-’40” done 9-21.

  5. Takes people with precise skills. 

  6. No committee onlookers.

  7. But a plan is not enough. Only 1/2 the job, the turning point.

  8. An implantation process is needed. That's the important thing!

  9. The “game changer” in this whole thing.

  10. It’s Phase 2:  “Taking Action.”

  11. Priorities of subjects to be accomplished.

  12. We have the right people to get the job done (in KB and government staff )

  13. Using an aggressive “taskmaster” approach.

  14. Begin by assigning a person to each of six items as a Project Manager.

  15. We have outstanding VKB people to do the job -- use them!

  16. Pin down the responsibility.

  17. Move the ball – get 2040 done.

Ed Meyer

