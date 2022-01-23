Is this an interesting subject to write a story about? It would cover the following points:
Getting a 2040 plan is in “troubled waters.”
No headway.
20 years out is easy to brush aside.
A difficult job. (re: “KB Improvement Planning ‘22-’40” done 9-21.
Takes people with precise skills.
No committee onlookers.
But a plan is not enough. Only 1/2 the job, the turning point.
An implantation process is needed. That's the important thing!
The “game changer” in this whole thing.
It’s Phase 2: “Taking Action.”
Priorities of subjects to be accomplished.
We have the right people to get the job done (in KB and government staff )
Using an aggressive “taskmaster” approach.
Begin by assigning a person to each of six items as a Project Manager.
We have outstanding VKB people to do the job -- use them!
Pin down the responsibility.
Move the ball – get 2040 done.
Ed Meyer