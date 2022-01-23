Is this an interesting subject to write a story about? It would cover the following points:

Getting a 2040 plan is in “troubled waters.”

No headway.

20 years out is easy to brush aside.

A difficult job. (re: “KB Improvement Planning ‘22-’40” done 9-21.

Takes people with precise skills.

No committee onlookers.

But a plan is not enough. Only 1/2 the job, the turning point.

An implantation process is needed. That's the important thing!

The “game changer” in this whole thing.

It’s Phase 2: “Taking Action.”

Priorities of subjects to be accomplished.

We have the right people to get the job done (in KB and government staff )

Using an aggressive “taskmaster” approach.

Begin by assigning a person to each of six items as a Project Manager.

We have outstanding VKB people to do the job -- use them!

Pin down the responsibility.