School Board candidate Rojas has been a proven leader

I have known Mari Tere Rojas for more than 40 years. We spent those decades working side-by-side as teachers, principals, region administrators and district administrators. Mari Tere has dedicated her entire life to supporting our children, our parents and our teachers.

She did not wake up suddenly one morning and decide to make our children political pawns; rather, she decided to work even harder to protect our children and our great community.

So what has Mari Tere Rojas done during her terms as a school board member?

1. She made policy decisions that were crucial for Miami-Dade County Public Schools to become an A-rated district for the past three years.

2. Her years of experience, coupled with her skill set, helped MDCPS become the highest performing urban school system in the nation.

3. Mari Tere voted to lower your school taxes for this coming year.

4. She ensured that no children ever left her schools hungry.

5. Some days the only hug a child got was from Mari Tere.

She has always been there when we have needed her, and has proven that she will deliver the educational outcomes we all want for our children.

We live in a time when politics have become ugly. We can’t allow rhetoric to overtake policy and humanity.

Mari Tere Rojas is a proven leader who we can count on to do what’s right for the children and families of our community.

Please vote for Mari Tere Rojas.

Enid Weisman / City of Aventura Mayor