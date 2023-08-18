Schools’ use of Prager University climate change denial videos should not happen

Dear Editor:

Hearing the Florida Department of Education's approval of Prager University Foundation's videos denying climate change is extremely disturbing. They are distorting climate science facts by portraying climate activists as the next Nazis and teaching that global heating is part of Earth's natural cycle.

Downplaying the climate crisis is not something that should be endorsed. We have seen the disastrous effects of climate change, especially here in Florida. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and heatwaves have all reached an all time high this year, and it's not just a coincidence.

As a student, constituent, and activist, I cannot stand to see future generations exposed to these videos. It makes me incredibly sad to see that students are being told to believe that fossil fuels are the best course of action and that renewables are unreliable. I am especially concerned about kids spreading this news to friends and family as well, only perpetuating this misinformation.

I am asking whoever is reading this to please educate yourself and others on the climate crisis. After all it is our home and future generations that are at stake.

Sincerely,

Anagha Iyer