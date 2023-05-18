Seaquarium’s killer whale, Toki, needs protection – not release

At a press conference on March 30, the mayor of Miami, the owners of Miami Seaquarium, Friends of Lolita, and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, promised to set Lolita (Tokitae or Toki) the killer whale free to her home in Puget Sound. But doing so will likely kill her.

This is a complex issue, and we’re hoping to peel them back for the public to understand. We formed Truth4Toki, a group that opposes the plan to move her to a sea pen.

Truth4Toki represents marine mammal experts with over 350 years of collective experience caring for Toki and killer whales around the world. We are animal behaviorists, trainers, veterinarians, and marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation specialists who feel Toki and her companions are in jeopardy.

Over the decades, many have talked about improving Toki’s conditions at the Miami Seaquarium, but no changes have been made to her situation. Now, Toki is a geriatric, immuno-compromised animal who has lived in a controlled environment in Miami for over 50 years. She reacts adversely to the slightest of change and is near the end of her life, and it’s not the time to move her to a sea pen. We aren’t paid for our advocacy; we just want to do what’s best for Toki.

We hope that you would allow us to tell the "truth" about this life threatening situation that has been proposed for Toki and her Pacific White sided dolphin pool mates.

Robert Scarane

www.truth4toki.com