Segurola reiterates backing of Gomez for mayor

It seems like the stakes for Key Biscayne are higher and higher with each election. This one is no exception and Fausto Gomez is the right man for the job.

Over the next two years this Village will face critical decisions that will stay with us for decades. We will have to engage the City and the County with regard to the Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key. We have an ever-increasing budget that demonstrates a lack of respect for our taxpayers, our infrastructure needs require intelligent analysis and prioritization, and there is a new push to redevelop our core and completely change the character of our Island Paradise.

Make no mistake, the 2040 Vision Board has created a roadmap for a much different Key Biscayne. The explicit goal of their plan is to redevelop the entirety of Crandon Boulevard and every commercial space near it in the name of “resilience.” This is the excuse being used in order to build bigger, higher and denser. Likewise, the other amendments on the ballot are there only to facilitate the execution of this “Vision Plan” without the interference of residents. There is no other reason why so many outside entities with interests in real estate development have started pouring previously unheard-of amounts of money into our small local election.

Do not be fooled.

We need Fausto sitting in the Mayor’s seat during what is to come. Fausto will represent the best interests of the entire island and will not favor any group over the collective long-term good for our residents. Fausto has not accepted any campaign donations from developers or other interested parties from outside the island who are looking to cash in on Village redevelopment opportunities. We need intelligent, unbought and unbossed leadership.

On November 8, I will be voting for Fausto and I ask you to do the same for the sake of our Village.

Ignacio J. Segurola