Re: H. Frances Reaves column, “It’s a story as old as time: People have sex, no matter the age," Islander News, May 4

Dear Frances,

I read your column with delight. Applause! Applause! I put on my leather outfit, threw away my bra – I didn’t need a whip – and I was immediately transported to the Garden of Eden!

I am an octogenarian. Thanks for the advice.

Bernice Steinbaum