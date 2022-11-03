Sime endorses Gomez for mayor

Dear Friends,

The problems our beautiful Village faces are much more complicated than they were in the early years of our incorporation. Development, privatizing the causeway, and climate change are all poised to change our way of life forever. We need a mayor like Fausto Gomez, who can protect our community, is fiscally responsible, and will allow the citizens to have their voices heard!

Fausto has proven himself to be an effective leader here at home and statewide. As president of the Ocean Club homeowner’s association, he spearheaded a $12 million renovation project that was completed on time and under budget. He is also president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Association.

Fausto was the first person to come to our Council and explain the “Plan Z” plot to privatize our Causeway. He is the only candidate with a viable plan for our Rickenbacker Causeway problem.

Fausto served as our Village lobbyist for 14 years. During that time he brought $15 million to our Key Biscayne Village government. Respected around the state, he knows who to talk to and how to ask.

Importantly, Fausto is opposed to the proposed Charter Amendments and the development and increased density they would cause. Fausto’s opponent is fueled by off island developer money, and he was on the committee that proposed these amendments. Simply put, this is a power grab that would allow a small cabal to increase the density of our island with no vote of the people. Fausto won’t allow those special interests to “take the Village out of our Village.”

Our community is fortunate to have someone of Fausto’s character, experience and leadership ability willing to serve in our government. I hope you will join me in voting for Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne!

Very truly yours,

Betty Sime Conroy

Chair, Pre-Incorporation Village Council

Vice Chair, Key Biscayne Charter Writing Committee

Two-term Council Member, Key Biscayne Village Council