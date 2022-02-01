To the cyclists riding Key Biscayne’s bike lane -- and most notably the Professor of Law who berated me Sunday morning: You must share your roads with inline skaters, walkers and joggers.

One particular “legal scholar” blocked me on his bike and spoke with a British accent using unkind (and obscene) words to address my skating in the cycling lane. Never mind he broadened his argument to insult all American intelligence. (Miami, he’s here to “teach” us.)

The law is clear: Bike lanes are designated for non-vehicular use, which includes those who enjoy outdoor activities other than cycling. In fact, bikers are required to yield to pedestrians and other slower travelers such as, say, slower bikers.

We are not, in the Professor’s words, “obstructions.” Professor, there are, however, laws about accosting people in public spaces. But putting legal jargon aside, let's address how members of the Key Biscayne community treat each other. Typically, (it is) with kindness, respect and – in the face of the danger you claim to be preventing – compassion.

Welcome to our community, Professor, and perhaps here we can teach you.

Brett Graff