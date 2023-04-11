Snowbird witnesses violent confrontation over a dog off-leash on the beach

Dear Editor,

I’m a snowbird who has been coming to Key Biscayne since Aggasi beat Sampras at the Lipton tennis championships. There’s a lot to like about Key Biscayne, even though the tournament has moved on.

The visitors and the residents take advantage of the great sunny winter weather here as is exemplified by the exchanging of smiles and pleasant greetings on the many village sidewalks. But many people have expressed their dismay of the deteriorating safety on the sidewalks since the recent e-bike introduction.

This letter is about another great walkway of Key Biscayne, the beach, and how posted ordinances on items prohibited have been ignored by some, year after year, such that they now are part of normal beach activities. And safety has become a concern.

Ball playing, alcohol consumption and dogs – all banned on the beach – have led to confrontations.

One sunny day this March, I witnessed a senior man and his wife walking along the beach’s shoreline, telling a young man that his dog should be leashed. The young man responded with “Are you afraid of my dog?” and proceeded to throw a heavy punch at the man, landing the man flat on his back.

The senior man called the police as the young man fled the beach.

E-bikes and dogs are now not isolated occurrences in Key Biscayne, but bad behavior with them currently is. Key Biscayne is such an idyllic town, but it did not get that way without laws, rules and being respectful to your neighbor. No one should be made afraid when going out for a walk.

Can the village stop this from happening?

George Frantti