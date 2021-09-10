I received this from my son, Daniel, who lives in Hammond, LA. -- 20 miles east of the eye of Hurricane Ida. We have been very lucky since 1992 (Andrew). Key Biscayne residents should always be ready.

Regards, Jorge Blanco

The devastation in my beautiful neighborhood is staggering. The number of trees and power poles down is staggering. Many, many homes around me had trees fall on them. About half the streets are blocked with fallen trees. One house up the street had five trees fall on it. Many houses have more than one tree on them. It is unbelievable more people did not die. I will never take this risk again. One healthy, strong pine tree a block away was snapped off at the strongest part about 25 feet off the ground like a breadstick. It is stunning. Entergy is saying 2 weeks before we get our power back.