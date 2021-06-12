Dear Editor,

I write to you as a very concerned resident of Key Biscayne for 35 years and, specifically, regarding acts of unprecedented violence here, now publicly known over the last month.

These acts have been executed by people who live here, inflicted on those who live here. These perpetrators remain to some extent, unknown to their neighbors and friends.

Last week, two innocent community cats moving about peacefully outside the homes they know, took pellets that damaged their skulls, eyes and more.

What has happened to a place once known as Island Paradise, one we call home and previously took ownership to defend?

For those who may choose to ignore the deep meaning in these psychopathic acts, it is well established in psychology and psychiatry research that numb minds which inflict injury on innocent children, animals and other life are the most heinous of diseased persons to fear. These people are your neighbors and their children!

In summary, this neighbor is trying to sound an alarm for the type of change we see in our island community. In the 35+ years I have lived here, nothing like these acts has publicly occurred, and since we know about them, we need to worry about the precedent it is setting and what may continue if we stand by and only watch vs. take strict watch as a community that should be united as a community for personal safety and a high quality of life for all life here.

This applies to a wide range, whether it is keeping the community clean, the beach dark for turtles during nesting, our kids and adults safe 24/7 and never having to live fearfully!

With grave concern and love for Key Biscayne and its beauty as a cohesive community, respectfully submitted,

Lisa Kornse