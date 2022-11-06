Support Ed London for Council seat

Thank you, Islander News, for providing the forum to express my deep gratitude to Ed London, who has done so much for our community as a KB resident and serving on the Council unselfishly for so many years.

As politics on the Key seem to have gotten rather ugly, I consider us very lucky to have Ed London willing to keep on looking out for our community. Needless to say, his experience and wisdom is invaluable. We need to keep Ed on the Council now more than ever.

I am telling everybody I know to please support Ed London by voting for him – for the good of Key Biscayne.

Thank you.

Nico Mavris