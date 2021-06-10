I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Hewitt’s assessment of Chuck’s (Police Chief Charles Press’) contributions to our island over the years. We were lucky to have him as long as we did.

However, I must gently point out that “twisting children’s ears” and “kicking them in the pants” are in fact felonies.

I certainly hope his words were metaphorical in nature and not literal. I’m not sure what “cultural shift” he was referring to but I suggest he take a long hard look at his fellow countryman for guidance regarding that particular matter.

Billy Kaynor