Supports Plan Z for the Rickenbacker Causeway

I support the safety improvements being considered by Miami Dade County on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

It’s important to understand that there are three types of bike riders: Casual, Commuters and Sport. They ride at different speeds, and in the case of Sport, the group may be significantly faster and larger.

I believe Plan-Z is creative, ambitious and worthy of studying as a solution.

Plan-Z was inspired by the very successful efforts of bike-friendly Denmark and the Netherlands. It’s a visionary project that architect Zyscovich designed and submitted as a brilliant solution to making the scenic Rick Causeway safer for all concerned.

Let’s hope that the naysayers will eventually see the wisdom in this future iconic project.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb