I enjoyed the story,which brought back lots of memories growing up here. Wish you'd talked about how the hurricanes would bring out us crazies, walking out to the end of the South Beach pier then jumping off between breaks to try to get outside.

And this was decades before we ever heard of board leashes, so when the wind or wave caught the board.... it was a LONG in and back out.

I remember Bill Whiddon was far too sensible for this, however. I have lost touch with Bill and his once long perfect blond hair.

Charles (Chuck) Collins