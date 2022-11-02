Taking the lead of community leaders, voting for the Amendments

In looking over the proposed changes to the Key Biscayne Charter, I look to our community’s leaders for guidance. To me, it is clear that Amendments 2 and 3 (debt cap) and 4 (zoning) are the most important.

Five of seven council members support all three, including Mayor Davey and Councilmembers Allison McCormick, Frank Caplan, Brett Moss and Ed London.

Four of five current council candidates do as well, including Ed London, Nick Lopez-Jenkins, Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez. Joe Rasco, who is running for mayor and served on the Charter Revision Committee, also supports these amendments. Many other leaders in the community also support these amendments.

I will be voting yes on all Charter Amendments, and believe that voting yes on 2, 3, and 4 is necessary to protect the investments we have made on Key Biscayne.

Sincerely,

Vanessa Sanz de Acedo