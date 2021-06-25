Chuck is so much more than Chief Charles Press, who managed and led the Village’s police department. My time spent with him over the past years revealed character beyond being a good cop. Chuck is a family man who loves his mom and his “Pops,” and loves his wife and his kids. He is a philanthropist who has given the most valuable commodity each of us has – time – to benefit kids in Liberty City. Thank you, Chuck for devoting your last 17 years of service to the KB police. I pray that your coming years are found in tranquility and peace.

Mark Fried