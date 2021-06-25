img

Chuck is so much more than Chief Charles Press, who managed and led the Village’s police department. My time spent with him over the past years revealed character beyond being a good cop. Chuck is a family man who loves his mom and his “Pops,” and loves his wife and his kids. He is a philanthropist who has given the most valuable commodity each of us has – time – to benefit kids in Liberty City. Thank you, Chuck for devoting your last 17 years of service to the KB police. I pray that your coming years are found in tranquility and peace.

Mark Fried

