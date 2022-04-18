Thanks for the article about Lunch with an Author

To the Publisher,

Thanks for the wonderful story you published on March 17 about our Lunch with an Author presentation at the Community Center.

Kym Klass grasped the essence of our books and our personalities with just one phone call. Thanks to Kym, we had a great group at the luncheon and sold lots of books. Kym interviewed us on March 11 and told us the article was originally scheduled for March 24, the date of our presentation. We asked her if she could possibly get it in the March 17th paper so folks would have some advance notice.

She turned the article right around in time for that issue. And we appreciate you finding room in that edition, where we know you had scheduled special coverage of Key Biscayne women.

And we also appreciate the "What to Expect" box with all of the pertinent information in one place. Many people came with exact change to buy books.

We enjoyed a special reunion with friends we haven't seen in six years; we felt like we had come home. Thanks also to Roxy Lohuis Tejeda for organizing the event and her gracious introduction to us. And to everyone who came to hear about our sequel.

Nancy and Ned Engel, authors of Einstein Meadows - The Unspoken Perils & Thrills of Living in a Retirement Community and Einstein Meadows Que Paso - Lessons Learned While Letting It All Hang Out.