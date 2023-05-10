Thanks to generous community, pasta dinner fundraiser a record success

To Key Biscayners:

The annual Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund Pasta Dinner is one of the best community events!

Thank you so much for the amazing turnout and generous donations to make the EMMSF Pasta Dinner the most successful in 34 years! As of May 6, we have collected over $38,000 in donations, an all-time high.

Thirteen students will be receiving scholarship money to help them fulfill their dreams.

Every year the same people attend, and this year we had many new residents show up. It’s a great time to meet and see old friends and remember Eileen in such a positive way.

We really appreciate all those who volunteer every year to work the entrance desks, serve the food and make delicious homemade desserts. A special thanks to Jose at Parties by Pat for the venue, the food and the cleanup for helping us for so many years. Also thanks to The Islander for the great article and ads to remind everyone to attend.

Key Biscayne is a caring community. Key Biscayne is still the best!

The McCaughan Family

Elaine Gross