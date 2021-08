Special thanks to Melissa White, executive director of the Community Foundation of Key Biscayne, for giving your all, your time, talents, energy and your heart to this community, especially during the stressful times of 2020-mid-2021.

Your personal dedication over the years is a perfect example of exemplary service to our community. I am so sad about the negativity you and the Foundation have endured; I know it has broken your heart, as it has mine.