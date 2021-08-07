The benefits of a life immersed in Cuban culture

I was born into a family whose immigrant roots were too long ago to remember.

As the demographics of Miami began to change with the Cuban immigration in the late 1950s, my paternal grandfather learned Spanish. He proudly spoke to his neighbors in Spanish, with a thick American accent. My grandfather always said “when someone has an accent, it means they speak more than one language.” The words “they should learn English” were not spoken in our house; rather, what we were told was that we should learn Spanish.

In 1980, a few weeks into 5th grade, my parents made a unique decision -- they enrolled me in Conchita Espinosa Academy (CEA), a school originally founded in Havana that was moved to Miami in 1963. At the time, it was the only school in Miami that conducted non-academic classes in Spanish. My parents saw a unique opportunity to immerse me in not only the language, but Cuban culture.

I will never forget my first day at the school. I was overwhelmed by the names. I met Maytee, Marite, Maritere, and Maricarmen among many others I had never heard before. Lunch was picadillo -- I could barely pronounce it and had no idea what it was. My head was spinning, as I felt like I had arrived in a different country. But I was only in Little Havana, not far from the Key.

Fortunately, the school community opened its arms to me. My nicknames became “la rubia” and “la americana,” as it seemed I was the only blond Anglo in the school. As I was welcomed into the homes of my new friends, I was introduced to wonderful food, learned the language, listened to Cuban music, and saw photos and heard stories about the life left behind in Cuba in search of freedom.

Many years later, while studying in Spain, a friend said to me that I was “media-gringa” or half gringa, as I had to have some Hispanic blood in me. I remember feeling honored at the new moniker.

I have a few indelible memories from my time at CEA. One of the most poignant was when a classmate met her father for the first time with the influx of immigrants during the Mariel Boatlift. He had been arrested in Cuba when she was a few months old and held as a political prisoner for 11 years. She and her mother escaped to Miami shortly after his arrest. For many the Mariel Boatlift was about the criminals from Cuban prisons making their way to America. For me, it was about my friend meeting her father for the first time.

I went on to major in Spanish in college and study at the University of Salamanca in Spain. My brother did the same and we both are fortunate to speak Spanish today (my sister rebelled a bit and studied French in France).

As I reflect on my time immersed in Cuban culture over 40 years ago, and watch the events unfolding now in Cuba in response to the oppressive regime, my hope for Cuba and its people is Patria y Vida. It is the same hope I have for this country as the anti-democratic forces of repression, brutality and autocracy live in the hearts of too many. The feeling I once had that it could not happen here is being replaced by fear that it is happening here.

I was fortunate to have parents who were wise enough to understand that a multi-lingual, multicultural community was a positive feature for society. With more like them, and fewer with hate in their hearts, we will survive the current turmoil that divides us.

Jennifer Buttrick