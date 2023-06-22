The Vision Plan fails to account for the fact that we live on an island of sand

I earnestly resolved after my recent Letter to the Editor opposing the Vision Plan that I would restrain myself and not burden my fellow Key Biscayners with another rant. However, I cannot resist.

Two recent articles in the Islander News prompted this submission. The first article was the May 25, 2023 Special to the Islander News titled, "The shifting sands of Key Biscayne," by Bill Durham and Catherine Malinin Dunn. Here I learned that Key Biscayne and the Florida Keys are of very different geologic formations from each other, and while the Florida Keys are built on coral, Key Biscayne is constructed of shifting sands. The quoted source for this information was the Chairman of the Geology Department at the University of Miami, Dr. Hal Wanless. The gist of the article is that Key Biscayne is sand.

If you Google Dr. Wanless, you realize that he is a person who knows geology. He’s a BIG DOG in geology, and he is of the opinion that sea level rise in the next 200 years will be substantial, like 20 feet. This man is no climate denier.

Next, I refer you to the Special to the Islander News, June 4, 2023, also by Bill Durham and Catherine Malinin Dunn, "Remembering Hurricane Andrew’s devastation and a chef’s generosity." The article deals with the recollections of a Key Biscayne resident who had remained on Key Biscayne during Hurricane Andrew on Aug. 24, 1992. What drew my particular attention was the following paragraph.

"As the sun came up, I stood by the front window looking out and saw the water rising up the driveway. I felt my feet getting wet and saw water spurting up between the floor tiles, a result of the hydrostatic pressure that had built up beneath the island."

I do not know geology, but that is the description of a direct observer on Aug. 24, 1992 of what a 200 mph hurricane produced on Key Biscayne. What it produced was very heavy rain, (13.98 inches, as reported), coupled with a substantial water rise in Biscayne Bay, (17 feet, as reported), forcing water up through the sand structure of Key Biscayne.

Now explain to me how the construction of additional stormwater storage as the Vision Plan proposes deals with that essential problem. It doesn’t.

What about burying utilities? What about the proposed sea wall? What about bigger better drains in the K-8 area of the island? No again. Would doing any of these things make a redo of Aug. 24, 1992 any different? A big fat NO.

What the Village government of Key Biscayne needs to do, is retain a geologist like Dr. Wanless to advise our government as to the feasibility of their plans, based on the geological structure of our island. We are about to spend a whole lot of money on projects that may be worthless, at best. If you go to people who build stormwater storage, you get stormwater storage.

When I read the Vision Plan, both the original version (201 pages), and then the final one, (196 pages), I do NOT recall seeing anything about the sand-based structure of our island, and how it alters our way forward. It is time we get serious and informed. If our leaders are informed, they have not shared with the rest of us.

Finally, I would ask the following question. If Key Biscayne is 1.707 square miles in size excluding Crandon and Bill Baggs parks, that equals 47,588,429 square feet. How much of Key Biscayne are concrete roads, parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks? Is a stormwater storage facility, even with dimensions of 500 feet by 500 feet and a depth of 10 feet (2,500,000 cubic feet), really does much to alleviate the drainage required for 47,588,429 square feet. No way. In Hurricane Andrew, Mother Nature dissipated 55.68 million (47.59 X 13.98/12.0) cubic feet of water over 3 days.

Does anything in the proposed INITIAL $250 million downstroke expenditure of the Vision Plan offer any amelioration for a repeat of the events of August 24, 1992? No! Could anything in this plan get rid of 55.68 million cubic feet of water faster? No.

I ask the following questions. What would converting our roads, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and patios to a far more porous material do to increase drainage? How does our sand-based foundation alter our responses to the future? How could we make the CVS parking lot, Fernwood Drive, or W. McIntyre Street more permeable if constructed of something more porous than concrete? Why do those areas collect water? Have we taken core samples of these areas as the petroleum industry employs? I believe these areas retain water not because they are low-lying, but because there is concrete, and whatever is under that concrete that is not permeable. Those would be three good test sites.

Is storing stormwater with our sand-based island really the way to go? We need a geologist. No. Past tense modal is required. We should have retained a geologist for quite a while. The Vision Plan is like Mother Flanigan’s Airplane and Storm Door Company.

Mother Flanigan’s is a company on whose plane you do not want to fly. Our island is made of sand, and all our efforts and dollars need to take that into account. Otherwise, we are about to spend $250 million ($16,000 per resident, 4X our annual budget, and all borrowed money) and get bupkis in return.

We could spend all that money and be not one iota better off should another Hurricane Andrew strike. Explain to me in one sentence how we would be better off. One caveat. You cannot use the term resilient.

Bill Stiles