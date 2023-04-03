The Vision Plan is a Trojan Horse ready to wreak havoc on the island

For those who served on the Key Biscayne Vision Plan Board, I thank them for their service. In no way, do I question their motives or their devotion to Key Biscayne in the production of the Vision Plan document.

However, I sincerely disagree with what this effort offers.

Let me begin with a true story. There was a very well known neurologist at the University of Miami. Some parents brought their high school student to have him examined as to why he was not doing well in school. After an extensive examination and testing, the neurologist explained to the parents his conclusion. He told them: “I have the answer to junior’s poor performance. He’s a block head.”

Blunt but true.

What is the matter with the Vision Plan? In short, it sucks. Let me point out just some of the problems with the plan.

1. This document is not a plan of action, but wild aspirations with no guard rails. It is much worse than nothing. A vision plan does not need 196 pages.

2. My guess at the true costs of this entire plan is in excess of $2 billion. That is, billion with a B. Read the plan and make your own judgment as to costs. The total costs.

3. There were great changes in the document between the original plan posted in the fall of 2022 (all 201 pages), and the present document (196 pages). The font was changed, and the latest iteration is a much different document than the first.

4. One major change is that the burying the utilities is now a fait accompli with no mention of it in the Vision Plan and no answer to any of the following questions:

• What is the cost to bury the utilities?

• Who pays the cost?

• How long do the buried utilities last on a barrier island?

• Who pays to repair the buried utilities, including the associated street repairs?

• What advantage is burying the utilities over above ground if the electricity is cut off to the entire island. How many days to recover, with above or below ground.

The only mention of underground infrastructure in the new Vision Plan is the following on page 135, “Coordinate Underground Infrastructure Improvements with Above Ground Street Enhancements.”

That is all there is in the new document on burying utilities, and yet in the first version there was considerable material. What happened?

However, look in the 2023 Village Budget on page 81, and you will find a whole bunch of things under Resiliency, such as:

1. Design K-8 School Central Stormwater Basin (Zone 1) Resiliency $1,511,000

2. Formulate and Promote R&SI3P Resiliency $1,220,000.

3. Underground Electrical and Telecom Utilities Resiliency $500,000

4. Conduct USACE Beach and Back-Bay Feasibility Study Resiliency $400,000 R&SI3P Program

5. Management/Construction Management Resiliency $350,000 6.F. Monitor Beach and Dunes.Resiliency $200,000

5. The Village Budget defines The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) as a “thoughtful and deliberate blueprint for sustaining and improving the Village’s infrastructure and assets. Projects on the CIP must align with the Village’s Strategic Plan. The Village delivers CIP projects with a responsible and financially sound funding strategy.

How did these projects get into the CIP for 2023 when the Vision PLan had not yet been approved?

Most of these items are NOT capital items that have a life of five or more years, but engineering items. Just asking. How could they align with the “Strategic Plan” when the plan had not been approved. The Vision Plan Board sunset on September 2022. Who made the modifications to the original plan and produced the final unapproved document that is now on the Village Government website?

6. Key Biscayne is not a planned community. We do not want to look like the “Truman Show.”

7. The Vision Plan is Central Planning at its very worst.

8. The plan states that parking for visitors is more important than daily users (Page 153). It actually says that. As a resident of Key Biscayne, I am not a second-class citizen. Repeat: I am not a second-class citizen. The queue is fine by me.

9. And finally, this Vision Plan totally disregards private property. The owners of various commercial properties on Key Biscayne know better than the government of Key Biscayne what type of commercial development can command what rent. This Vision Plan will make the $20 yogurt and the $60 pizza a reality by forcing zoning changes that will totally alter what type of businesses can financially survive.

10. Prioritize parking for electrical vehicles (EVs) (page 153). That is what it says.

There is much more negative to say about this plan that I cannot cover here. Today’s Village Council should not have the power to bind future Key Biscayne citizens with such a document, without the future citizens having the absolute power to revoke this entire monstrosity via a ballot initiative.

This plan is a Trojan Horse that is stealthily bringing all sorts of bureaucratic misery and mumbo jumbo to this barrier island. In short, this plan is a Three-card Monte, magician’s black handkerchief. It allows the Village of Key Biscayne government to do all kinds of things under “Resiliency” without most of it ever making the light of day.

We all know there are four or five areas of future concern for our Village. So let us study these in detail, one by one, and we will have a more cohesive community and waste a lot less money. Remember, the Donner party had a Vision Plan of getting to California. Unfortunately, it ended with cannibalism.

This Vision Plan, if adopted, will produce a whole bunch of totally unnecessary hostility and waste a great deal of money in trying to move forward.

Bill Stiles