Two comments regarding the Village’s 2040 Vision Board:

1. Why is there only one woman on a board of seven?

2. Why does the “professional consultant,” DPZ, want to spend lengthy time

gathering opinions and ideas from our community first? Are we spending

$114,000 for up-front playback? You’d expect DPZ to study our situation

first and give us their initial opinions and ideas as “professional consultants.”

It’s not that complicated.

Then, as a follow-up, we'll give DPZ ours. After all, we hired DPZ to listen too.

And this sequence should result in a good give-and-take discussion. Some in this business want to keep things at arm's length to protect their viewpoints.

Ed Meyer