Two comments regarding the Village’s 2040 Vision Board:
1. Why is there only one woman on a board of seven?
2. Why does the “professional consultant,” DPZ, want to spend lengthy time
gathering opinions and ideas from our community first? Are we spending
$114,000 for up-front playback? You’d expect DPZ to study our situation
first and give us their initial opinions and ideas as “professional consultants.”
It’s not that complicated.
Then, as a follow-up, we'll give DPZ ours. After all, we hired DPZ to listen too.
And this sequence should result in a good give-and-take discussion. Some in this business want to keep things at arm's length to protect their viewpoints.
Ed Meyer